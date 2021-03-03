11:00AM VIDEO FORECAST — Hello sunshine! Lovely Wednesday-Thursday. Details on the weekend:

Many spots started the day with wind chills in the lower-middle 30s on the Northshore. We’re now warming up into the mid 50s, highs in the upper 50s-lower 60s.

The good news? Sunshine is back today-tomorrow! Lovely weather conditions. Lows tonight in the upper 30s for the northshore.

Our next chance for rain arrives late Friday. Highest rain chances on the southshore, mainly after 3PM.

It doesn’t look like a washout, but scattered showers & isolated thunderstorm late Friday after 3PM into the late evening appears possible. Greatest rain coverage south of the lake.

Details on our next rain chance: