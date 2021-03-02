11:00AM VIDEO FORECAST — Grab the umbrella! Showers & thunderstorms continue through early afternoon.

11:00AM FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Grab the umbrella! Off/on showers & much cooler Tuesday.

The good news? The severe risk is slim/none. Isolated chance for one/two thunderstorms to contain small hail. Rainfall amounts of .5-1.5″ expected, with localized higher amounts possible.

High temperatures in the lower 50s for many spots, with some areas in the upper 40s north of the lake.

Overnight lows will drop back into the upper 30s to near 40 north of the lake.

Gorgeous with lots of sunshine Wednesday-Thursday! Next weather maker arrives late Friday with scattered rain chances. Rain should clear early Saturday, leading to a lovely weekend!

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

52° / 45°
Rain
Rain 79% 52° 45°

Wednesday

61° / 48°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 61° 48°

Thursday

67° / 50°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 67° 50°

Friday

68° / 51°
PM Showers
PM Showers 54% 68° 51°

Saturday

66° / 47°
Sunny
Sunny 15% 66° 47°

Sunday

66° / 53°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 2% 66° 53°

Monday

68° / 58°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 13% 68° 58°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

49°

1 PM
Light Rain
95%
49°

49°

2 PM
Rain
70%
49°

50°

3 PM
Showers
44%
50°

51°

4 PM
Showers
39%
51°

52°

5 PM
Cloudy
14%
52°

51°

6 PM
Cloudy
4%
51°

51°

7 PM
Cloudy
7%
51°

51°

8 PM
Cloudy
16%
51°

50°

9 PM
Cloudy
10%
50°

50°

10 PM
Cloudy
11%
50°

49°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
49°

49°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
49°

48°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
48°

47°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
47°

47°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
47°

47°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
47°

46°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
46°

46°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
46°

46°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
46°

46°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
46°

47°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
47°

50°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
50°

52°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
52°

55°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
55°

