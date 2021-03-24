11:00AM VIDEO FORECAST — Flash flood watch continues. Hit/miss storms today & Thursday. Here’s the breakdown:

11:00AM VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Flash flood watch continues. Hit/miss storms today & Thursday. Here’s the breakdown:

Today, expecting the heavy rain risk to continue. However, the rain doesn’t appear to be as non-stop and continuous as Tuesday. It will be more spotty/scattered.

With soils being saturated, any additional rain could exacerbate flash flooding issues. So continue to be aware!

Scattered hit/miss heavy downpours expected throughout the day as the stationary boundary gradually lifts northward.

Thursday, the greatest severe risk looks to remain to our north. A Moderate Risk(Level 4 out of 5) for severe storms for north Mississippi/Alabama.

A Slight Risk(Level 2 out of 5) for severe storms in southeast Louisiana. Main risk of gusty winds & isolated tornado risk. Timing for SE Louisiana from 10AM-3PM Thursday.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

71° / 67°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 85% 71° 67°

Thursday

78° / 66°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 54% 78° 66°

Friday

77° / 70°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 31% 77° 70°

Saturday

82° / 71°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 82° 71°

Sunday

78° / 63°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 36% 78° 63°

Monday

71° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 19% 71° 65°

Tuesday

79° / 68°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 12% 79° 68°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

68°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
68°

71°

1 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
71°

71°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
71°

70°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
64%
70°

69°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
85%
69°

70°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
79%
70°

69°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
82%
69°

69°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
76%
69°

68°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
75%
68°

69°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
73%
69°

69°

10 PM
Thunderstorms
63%
69°

69°

11 PM
Thunderstorms
72%
69°

70°

12 AM
Thunderstorms
67%
70°

71°

1 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
71°

72°

2 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
72°

73°

3 AM
Cloudy
24%
73°

73°

4 AM
Cloudy
20%
73°

74°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
74°

74°

6 AM
Cloudy
23%
74°

74°

7 AM
Cloudy
20%
74°

74°

8 AM
Cloudy
18%
74°

74°

9 AM
Cloudy
14%
74°

75°

10 AM
Cloudy
23%
75°

76°

11 AM
Cloudy
24%
76°

