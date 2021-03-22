11:00AM VIDEO FORECAST — Flash flood risk starting Tuesday. Clear storm drains & catch basins! Here’s the breakdown:

11:00AM VIDEO FORECAST — Flash flood risk starting Tuesday. Clear storm drains & catch basins! Here’s the breakdown from Meteorologist Scot Pilie:

Growing more concerned with the flash flood potential over the next few days, specifically Tuesday as slow moving round of storms appears likely. Please clear catch basins & storm drains today!

Here’s the latest HRRR for Tuesday evening showing potential “training” of thunderstorms across parts of SE Louisiana/S Mississippi.

While it’s impossible to predict exactly where the heaviest rain will drop, high res guidance locking in on potential for 2-5+” of rain likely Tuesday-Tuesday night with localized higher amounts likely.

Over the next 3 days, 4-6″ rainfall amounts appear likely for SE LA with localized 6-8+” amounts possible. It won’t rain non-stop, and there will be breaks. Hopefully it comes in rounds/waves to mitigate flash flood issues. 

In addition, a low-end Marginal Risk(Level 1 out of 5) for a few strong thunderstorms. Main risk of gusty winds, hail, & isolated tornado risk.

Timeframe appears tricky with intermittent periods of rainfall possible starting Tuesday morning. The flash flood risk looks to ramp up late Tuesday-Tuesday night through Wednesday night.

By Thursday, forecast models diverge on the details. Some models showcase the rain risk & severe risk staying further north. Still giving a 50-60% chance of thunderstorms, with a Slight Risk(Level 2 out of 5) risk for severe weather as well. Main risk of gusty winds & isolated tornado threat.

Stay tuned as we get closer!

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

72° / 64°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 2% 72° 64°

Tuesday

71° / 67°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 99% 71° 67°

Wednesday

74° / 71°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 95% 74° 71°

Thursday

78° / 62°
Scattered Thunderstorms/Wind
Scattered Thunderstorms/Wind 45% 78° 62°

Friday

75° / 67°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 12% 75° 67°

Saturday

82° / 68°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 36% 82° 68°

Sunday

76° / 57°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 46% 76° 57°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

70°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
70°

70°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
70°

71°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
71°

72°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
72°

72°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
72°

72°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
72°

70°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
70°

68°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
68°

67°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
67°

66°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
66°

65°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
65°

66°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
66°

66°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
66°

66°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
66°

66°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
66°

66°

3 AM
Cloudy
18%
66°

67°

4 AM
Cloudy
24%
67°

67°

5 AM
Cloudy
24%
67°

67°

6 AM
Cloudy
24%
67°

67°

7 AM
Showers
37%
67°

67°

8 AM
Showers
51%
67°

68°

9 AM
Rain
61%
68°

68°

10 AM
Rain
68%
68°

69°

11 AM
Rain
70%
69°

Interactive Radar

