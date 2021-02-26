11:00AM VIDEO FORECAST — Feeling like April in February! Warm, spring-like weekend.

11:00AM VIDEO FORECAST — Feeling like April in February! Warm, spring-like weekend.

Another round of dense fog likely Friday night-Saturday morning.

Daiquiri & flip flop weather weekend! High temperatures will be well above average. Many spots will climb into the upper 70s-lower 80s Friday-Sunday.

Rain chances will remain spotty/sparse through the weekend. I have put a rain chance of about 20% through the weekend.

Next week’s forecast looks slightly more turbulent with localized heavier rain & a severe risk possible by Tuesday.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

78° / 64°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 78° 64°

Saturday

79° / 67°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 79° 67°

Sunday

79° / 65°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 79° 65°

Monday

71° / 58°
Showers
Showers 51% 71° 58°

Tuesday

62° / 59°
Rain
Rain 64% 62° 59°

Wednesday

69° / 56°
Showers
Showers 37% 69° 56°

Thursday

68° / 56°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 17% 68° 56°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

78°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
78°

79°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
79°

79°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
2%
79°

78°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
78°

77°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
2%
77°

76°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
2%
76°

74°

6 PM
Mostly Clear
4%
74°

72°

7 PM
Clear
7%
72°

70°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
8%
70°

70°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
8%
70°

69°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
9%
69°

68°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
9%
68°

67°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
67°

67°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
67°

67°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
67°

66°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
66°

66°

4 AM
Cloudy
9%
66°

66°

5 AM
Cloudy
9%
66°

65°

6 AM
Cloudy
13%
65°

66°

7 AM
Cloudy
13%
66°

66°

8 AM
Cloudy
9%
66°

68°

9 AM
Cloudy
11%
68°

72°

10 AM
Cloudy
15%
72°

74°

11 AM
Cloudy
19%
74°

