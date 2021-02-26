11:00AM VIDEO FORECAST — Feeling like April in February! Warm, spring-like weekend.

Another round of dense fog likely Friday night-Saturday morning.

Daiquiri & flip flop weather weekend! High temperatures will be well above average. Many spots will climb into the upper 70s-lower 80s Friday-Sunday.

Rain chances will remain spotty/sparse through the weekend. I have put a rain chance of about 20% through the weekend.

Next week’s forecast looks slightly more turbulent with localized heavier rain & a severe risk possible by Tuesday.