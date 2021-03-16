11:00AM FORECAST — Monitoring severe weather potential on Wednesday for St Patrick’s Day. Here’s the breakdown:

11:00AM FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Few thunderstorms Tuesday, mainly north of Lake Pontchartrain. Can’t rule out a few localized heavier pockets of rain, similar to what we encountered Monday. Monitoring severe threat St Patrick’s Day. Here’s the breakdown:

⚠️Heads up⚠️ Severe weather outbreak possible across parts of the Gulf South on Wednesday-Wednesday night for St Patrick’s Day. Moderate (Level 4 out of 5) Risk for much of central Mississippi/Alabama. Slight Risk(Level 2 out of 5) for much of South/Southeast Louisiana.

All forms of severe weather appear possible including damaging winds, large hail, & tornadoes.

At this point, ingredients and best dynamics for severe weather appear north of the I-10/I-12 corridor.

Time frame: Scattered hit/miss storms mid day into early afternoon with isolated severe storm on the Northshore. Highest rain chances late afternoon-midnight.

Worth closely monitoring as guidance grasps a better handle on storm track/ingredients for severe weather. Stay tuned!

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

Tuesday

82° / 71°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 15% 82° 71°

Wednesday

81° / 57°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 59% 81° 57°

Thursday

68° / 50°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 68° 50°

Friday

65° / 51°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 3% 65° 51°

Saturday

65° / 56°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 65° 56°

Sunday

68° / 59°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 68° 59°

Monday

71° / 63°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 71° 63°

80°

12 PM
Cloudy
15%
80°

81°

1 PM
Cloudy
15%
81°

81°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
81°

81°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
81°

81°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
81°

81°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

79°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
11%
79°

77°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
19%
77°

76°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
19%
76°

74°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
74°

74°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
74°

74°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
74°

73°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
73°

73°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
73°

73°

2 AM
Cloudy
15%
73°

73°

3 AM
Cloudy
15%
73°

72°

4 AM
Cloudy
21%
72°

72°

5 AM
Cloudy
24%
72°

72°

6 AM
Cloudy
21%
72°

72°

7 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
72°

72°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
72°

73°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
73°

75°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
75°

77°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
77°

