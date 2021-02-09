11:00AM FORECAST — Fog diminishing. Spring-like through Thursday, colder by the weekend!

11:00AM VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Fog diminishing. Spring-like through Thursday, colder by the weekend!

High temperatures in the middle 70s, with some spots into the mid-upper 70s.

Rain chances will be spotty on Wednesday, but higher rain chances look to arrive Thursday-Friday morning with the arrival of our next cold front. Rainfall amounts of 1-2″ expected with localized higher amounts possible.

In the wake of this cold front, much colder air looks to spill into Louisiana.

The takeaway? Forecast guidance continues to suggest well below average temperatures for Louisiana this weekend into early next week, but the duration & intensity of the cold snap remains in question. Certainly looks like gumbo warning criteria…😋and some guidance suggests a damaging freeze possible.

As far as wintry mischief, until the temperature forecast becomes more concrete, take any model guidance showing wintry precip with a BIG grain of salt. It’s certainly worth watching the pattern late weekend into next week as things become more clear. Stay tuned!

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

74° / 61°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 74° 61°

Wednesday

73° / 65°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 46% 73° 65°

Thursday

75° / 56°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 78% 75° 56°

Friday

60° / 47°
Rain/Thunder
Rain/Thunder 64% 60° 47°

Saturday

60° / 38°
Showers
Showers 34% 60° 38°

Sunday

47° / 36°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 47° 36°

Monday

49° / 40°
PM Showers
PM Showers 34% 49° 40°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

63°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
63°

66°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
66°

68°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
68°

71°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
71°

72°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
72°

72°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
72°

70°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
70°

68°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
68°

67°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
67°

66°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
8%
66°

65°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
12%
65°

64°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
64°

64°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
64°

63°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
63°

63°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
63°

62°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
62°

62°

3 AM
Cloudy
24%
62°

62°

4 AM
Cloudy
24%
62°

62°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
62°

62°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
62°

62°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
62°

62°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
62°

63°

9 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
63°

66°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
66°

Interactive Radar

