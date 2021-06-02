10AM Wednesday: Less rain now but more chances today

We are currently seeing a break in the rain for most of the area except in the southwestern parishes. Otherwise most of the showers from earlier have either diminished or moved out.

Look for scattered showers and some thunderstorms to redevelop this afternoon as temperatures rebound into the mid 80s.

Overall the threat of strong to severe storms is low. However spotty areas of street flooding will be possible, or at least standing water, as heavy downpours continue.

Rain chances will stay high on Thursday and again on Friday before we get a little break from the widespread rain on Saturday. Afternoon highs will mainly be in the mid 80s each day.

