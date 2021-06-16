10AM Wednesday: Hot and dry before rain comes in

Temperatures will be on the hot side once again with afternoon readings of 93-95. The combination of the heat along with the relatively stagnant air will lead to poor air quality across the area today. An Air Quality Alert is in effect through the afternoon.

This means if you have respiratory issues or are in a group sensitive to poor air quality it would be a good idea to limit your time outdoors.

Otherwise rain chances will stay low today and tomorrow with mid 90s. After that all eyes are on the Gulf through the weekend with the chance for tropical weather.

Right now it still looks like rain will be the biggest issue with this system. Several inches of rain will be possible Friday through Sunday with minor coastal flooding. Development is not a guarantee but anything that forms would likely stay on the weak side.

As always stay with WGNO for the latest.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

92° / 77°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 18% 92° 77°

Thursday

92° / 79°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 92° 79°

Friday

83° / 78°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 85% 83° 78°

Saturday

83° / 79°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 99% 83° 79°

Sunday

89° / 80°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 55% 89° 80°

Monday

88° / 80°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 52% 88° 80°

Tuesday

88° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 59% 88° 79°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

88°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
88°

90°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
90°

91°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
91°

92°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
8%
92°

89°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
11%
89°

90°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
11%
90°

90°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
90°

90°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
90°

88°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
88°

86°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
86°

84°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
84°

83°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
83°

81°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
5%
81°

80°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
5%
80°

80°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
6%
80°

80°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
5%
80°

79°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
5%
79°

79°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
79°

78°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
78°

78°

6 AM
Mostly Sunny
4%
78°

78°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
3%
78°

81°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
81°

83°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
1%
83°

86°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
2%
86°

