10AM Wednesday: Back to summer showers

We are already seeing widely scattered showers and storms around the area this morning and this trend will likely continue through the afternoon. Cells should be fairly compact so relief from the heat will be isolated.

Expect lightning and locally heavy downpours with the stronger cells.

The daytime heating will lead to showers and storms trying to develop near the sea breeze areas of I-10 and just north of I-12 by later in the day. After that rain chances are very low Thursday through Saturday, then return some by Sunday.

Temperatures will remain in the low 90s for highs over the next few days.