10AM Wednesday: Back to summer showers

We are already seeing widely scattered showers and storms around the area this morning and this trend will likely continue through the afternoon. Cells should be fairly compact so relief from the heat will be isolated.

Expect lightning and locally heavy downpours with the stronger cells.

The daytime heating will lead to showers and storms trying to develop near the sea breeze areas of I-10 and just north of I-12 by later in the day. After that rain chances are very low Thursday through Saturday, then return some by Sunday.

Temperatures will remain in the low 90s for highs over the next few days.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

89° / 76°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 32% 89° 76°

Thursday

90° / 77°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 90° 77°

Friday

89° / 76°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 89° 76°

Saturday

90° / 77°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 90° 77°

Sunday

89° / 77°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 38% 89° 77°

Monday

87° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 37% 87° 77°

Tuesday

89° / 77°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 35% 89° 77°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

86°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
86°

87°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
87°

86°

1 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
86°

86°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
86°

87°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
87°

88°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
88°

87°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
87°

86°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
16%
86°

84°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
84°

83°

8 PM
Mostly Sunny
6%
83°

82°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
5%
82°

81°

10 PM
Clear
6%
81°

80°

11 PM
Clear
7%
80°

80°

12 AM
Clear
7%
80°

79°

1 AM
Clear
8%
79°

79°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
8%
79°

78°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
8%
78°

78°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
8%
78°

78°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
8%
78°

77°

6 AM
Mostly Sunny
8%
77°

78°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
11%
78°

79°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
9%
79°

81°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
81°

84°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
12%
84°

