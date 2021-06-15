10AM Tuesday: Staying hot until rain later this week

Another hot afternoon is on the way as temperatures warm back into the low to mid 90s and heat index values climb above 100. It does look like we should see some spotty storms develop by mid afternoon. These will be isolated but will also have the chance to be strong with gusty winds and locally heavy downpours.

Since the storms won’t move much the heavier activity could lead to localized street flooding. Expect any development to end by sunset and then we will look for mostly dry conditions over the next couple of days.

We are still watching the Gulf for the development of a tropical system.

The Hurricane Center now has a 70% chance of development within the next 5 days. Right now it still looks like we would be dealing with a weak system with heavy rain being the main threat. There are still questions as to where the heaviest rain will fall, but several inches may fall heading into the weekend.

Stay tuned over the next few days.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

92° / 76°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 39% 92° 76°

Wednesday

93° / 77°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 93° 77°

Thursday

91° / 79°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 91° 79°

Friday

85° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 61% 85° 78°

Saturday

83° / 78°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 75% 83° 78°

Sunday

86° / 79°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 67% 86° 79°

Monday

88° / 80°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 45% 88° 80°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

91°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
91°

92°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
12%
92°

91°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
91°

91°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
91°

93°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
93°

93°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
93°

89°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
89°

88°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
88°

87°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
87°

84°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
84°

82°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
82°

81°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
81°

80°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
80°

80°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
80°

80°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
80°

79°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
79°

78°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
78°

78°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
78°

78°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
78°

77°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
77°

78°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
78°

80°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
21%
80°

82°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
82°

85°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
85°

Interactive Radar

