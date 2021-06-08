10AM Tuesday: Not much relief from the heat today

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

It is another hot and humid day so far and that trend is going to continue through the week. At the moment it does not look like we will see a lot of rain through the day. The forecast model indicates a few spotty downpours are possible with the daytime heating but it looks like that would be about it.

Otherwise it will certainly feel like summer as we go through the rest of the week.

Temperatures will be around 90 through the day. Look for highs to be around 90 through the weekend with most of the area staying dry the next few days. Overnight lows will also stay warm with the upper 70s.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

88° / 78°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 88° 78°

Wednesday

88° / 76°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 88° 76°

Thursday

89° / 77°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 18% 89° 77°

Friday

89° / 77°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 11% 89° 77°

Saturday

90° / 78°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 12% 90° 78°

Sunday

89° / 78°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 89° 78°

Monday

90° / 78°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 31% 90° 78°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

87°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
87°

89°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
89°

89°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
89°

88°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
88°

87°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
87°

86°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
86°

86°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
86°

87°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
87°

86°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
86°

84°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
84°

82°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
8%
82°

82°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
14%
82°

81°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
11%
81°

81°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
81°

81°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
81°

80°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
80°

80°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
80°

80°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
80°

79°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
79°

79°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
79°

79°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
79°

81°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
81°

83°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
83°

84°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
84°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News