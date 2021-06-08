10AM Tuesday: Not much relief from the heat today

It is another hot and humid day so far and that trend is going to continue through the week. At the moment it does not look like we will see a lot of rain through the day. The forecast model indicates a few spotty downpours are possible with the daytime heating but it looks like that would be about it.

Otherwise it will certainly feel like summer as we go through the rest of the week.

Temperatures will be around 90 through the day. Look for highs to be around 90 through the weekend with most of the area staying dry the next few days. Overnight lows will also stay warm with the upper 70s.