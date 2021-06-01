10AM Tuesday: Humidity is back

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Humidity continues to move back into the area and that will mean rain chances coming back as well. Dewpoints are back over 70 which means it is feeling quite muggy. Overall the rain chances should be fairly spotty for today and then increasing over the next few days.

Look for activity to pop up in the mid to late afternoon time frame. This will be typical of what we see during that normal summer pattern. More widespread activity will stay west of I-55 today.

Rain coverage should increase on Wednesday with more widespread activity. These showers and storms will continue through the week. Expect locally heavy downpours with the stronger activity. Overall the severe weather threat is not that high, but some storms may move slowly meaning street flooding will be possible.

Temperatures will top out in the upper 80s today but then mainly stay in the mid 80s through the rest of the week with rain and clouds.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

86° / 74°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 64% 86° 74°

Wednesday

82° / 74°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 68% 82° 74°

Thursday

81° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 39% 81° 74°

Friday

80° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 38% 80° 74°

Saturday

81° / 75°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 39% 81° 75°

Sunday

82° / 76°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 45% 82° 76°

Monday

83° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 51% 83° 77°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

84°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
84°

85°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
85°

85°

1 PM
Cloudy
24%
85°

84°

2 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
84°

84°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
84°

85°

4 PM
Cloudy
24%
85°

84°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
84°

83°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
64%
83°

81°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
81°

80°

8 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
80°

79°

9 PM
Cloudy
24%
79°

79°

10 PM
Cloudy
23%
79°

78°

11 PM
Cloudy
23%
78°

78°

12 AM
Cloudy
24%
78°

78°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
78°

77°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
77°

76°

3 AM
Thunderstorms
61%
76°

76°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
76°

75°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
75°

75°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
75°

75°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
75°

77°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
77°

79°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
79°

80°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
80°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News