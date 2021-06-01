10AM Tuesday: Humidity is back

Humidity continues to move back into the area and that will mean rain chances coming back as well. Dewpoints are back over 70 which means it is feeling quite muggy. Overall the rain chances should be fairly spotty for today and then increasing over the next few days.

Look for activity to pop up in the mid to late afternoon time frame. This will be typical of what we see during that normal summer pattern. More widespread activity will stay west of I-55 today.

Rain coverage should increase on Wednesday with more widespread activity. These showers and storms will continue through the week. Expect locally heavy downpours with the stronger activity. Overall the severe weather threat is not that high, but some storms may move slowly meaning street flooding will be possible.

Temperatures will top out in the upper 80s today but then mainly stay in the mid 80s through the rest of the week with rain and clouds.