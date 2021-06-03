10AM Thursday: Showers and storms developing

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Spotty showers are already popping up around the area Thursday morning and that trend will continue through the day. These will be capable of locally heavy downpours and high rainfall rates.

It is very muggy with temperatures in the low to mid 70s and dewpoints also in the low 70s. Look for highs in the mid 80s before more widespread rain moves in.

After that showers and storms will start to develop. Rain chances will be on the high side today. Locally heavy downpours will be the main issue that could lead to street flooding.

Another day of scattered showers and storms is on the way for Friday before lower rain chances move in on Saturday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

85° / 74°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 64% 85° 74°

Friday

82° / 75°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 57% 82° 75°

Saturday

83° / 74°
Thundershowers
Thundershowers 36% 83° 74°

Sunday

80° / 76°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 60% 80° 76°

Monday

82° / 77°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 62% 82° 77°

Tuesday

83° / 77°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 83° 77°

Wednesday

85° / 76°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 45% 85° 76°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

83°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
83°

85°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
85°

84°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
84°

82°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
82°

83°

2 PM
Cloudy
19%
83°

84°

3 PM
Cloudy
19%
84°

83°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
83°

83°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
64%
83°

83°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
63%
83°

81°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
81°

80°

8 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
80°

79°

9 PM
Cloudy
23%
79°

78°

10 PM
Cloudy
15%
78°

77°

11 PM
Cloudy
15%
77°

77°

12 AM
Cloudy
15%
77°

77°

1 AM
Cloudy
16%
77°

77°

2 AM
Cloudy
20%
77°

76°

3 AM
Cloudy
24%
76°

76°

4 AM
Cloudy
16%
76°

75°

5 AM
Cloudy
16%
75°

75°

6 AM
Cloudy
16%
75°

75°

7 AM
Cloudy
24%
75°

76°

8 AM
Cloudy
24%
76°

78°

9 AM
Showers
36%
78°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News