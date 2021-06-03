10AM Thursday: Showers and storms developing

Spotty showers are already popping up around the area Thursday morning and that trend will continue through the day. These will be capable of locally heavy downpours and high rainfall rates.

It is very muggy with temperatures in the low to mid 70s and dewpoints also in the low 70s. Look for highs in the mid 80s before more widespread rain moves in.

After that showers and storms will start to develop. Rain chances will be on the high side today. Locally heavy downpours will be the main issue that could lead to street flooding.

Another day of scattered showers and storms is on the way for Friday before lower rain chances move in on Saturday.