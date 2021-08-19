10AM Thursday and it’s already very hot

Temperatures are already around 90 but with the increase in humidity in the area we already have heat index values well above 100! A heat advisory is in effect until 7PM.

Levels of humidity will combine with temperatures in the low to mid 90s to put heat index values in the 106-113 range through the day. Please stay hydrated and be careful outside, and make sure any student athletes with outdoor practices stay hydrated through the day as well.

Today does look like the best chance of rain over the next few. Expect spotty showers and storms to develop by late morning through mid afternoon. This will still be isolated and it won’t rain everywhere, but there should be quite a few of these to provide some relief from the heat.

After that temperatures will be very hot Friday through the weekend. Rain chances will be very small each day as temperatures warm to the upper 90s each day.