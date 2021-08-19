10AM Thursday and it’s already very hot

Weather

Temperatures are already around 90 but with the increase in humidity in the area we already have heat index values well above 100! A heat advisory is in effect until 7PM.

Levels of humidity will combine with temperatures in the low to mid 90s to put heat index values in the 106-113 range through the day. Please stay hydrated and be careful outside, and make sure any student athletes with outdoor practices stay hydrated through the day as well.

Today does look like the best chance of rain over the next few. Expect spotty showers and storms to develop by late morning through mid afternoon. This will still be isolated and it won’t rain everywhere, but there should be quite a few of these to provide some relief from the heat.

After that temperatures will be very hot Friday through the weekend. Rain chances will be very small each day as temperatures warm to the upper 90s each day.

Thursday

91° / 80°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 49% 91° 80°

Friday

92° / 79°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 19% 92° 79°

Saturday

93° / 79°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 93° 79°

Sunday

92° / 81°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 92° 81°

Monday

90° / 80°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 38% 90° 80°

Tuesday

90° / 80°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 41% 90° 80°

Wednesday

90° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 39% 90° 79°

90°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
90°

90°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
90°

89°

2 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
89°

88°

3 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
88°

87°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
87°

87°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
87°

87°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
87°

86°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
86°

85°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
85°

85°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
85°

84°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
84°

84°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
84°

83°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
83°

83°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
83°

82°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
82°

82°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
82°

82°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
82°

82°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
82°

81°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
81°

81°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
81°

84°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
84°

86°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
86°

88°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
9%
88°

89°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
89°

