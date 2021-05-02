10AM Sunday: Flood threat all day Sunday as rounds of storms continue!

Good morning! A Flash Flood Watch is issued from now until late tonight for all of WGNO’s viewing area as 1-3 inches in rainfall will likely accompany incoming rounds of thunderstorms.

Anticipate an increase in rain chances all day today, especially north. These stick around through late evening with improvements by Sunday night! Right now, the Storm Prediction Center is issuing a Slight Risk (Level 2 out of 5) nearly state-wide, then expanding it east.

Aside from flash flooding, gusty winds and hail potential are the primary concerns with an isolated tornado risk being tough to rule out entirely.

Have ways to receive warning information in case a severe thunderstorm or tornado organizes. Keep up, updates remain avaialable online on WGNO.com and tomorrow during WGNO News at 5PM and 10PM!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

80° / 74°
Heavy Thunderstorms
Heavy Thunderstorms 91% 80° 74°

Monday

88° / 77°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 88° 77°

Tuesday

85° / 72°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 52% 85° 72°

Wednesday

79° / 67°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 72% 79° 67°

Thursday

82° / 66°
Sunny
Sunny 24% 82° 66°

Friday

82° / 67°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 82° 67°

Saturday

83° / 71°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 4% 83° 71°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

75°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
93%
75°

75°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
76%
75°

76°

12 PM
Cloudy
19%
76°

79°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
79°

80°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
80°

79°

3 PM
Cloudy
21%
79°

80°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
80°

78°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
84%
78°

78°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
77%
78°

77°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
77°

76°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
76°

76°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
76°

76°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
76°

76°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
76°

76°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
76°

77°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
77°

77°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
77°

76°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
76°

77°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
77°

77°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
77°

77°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
17%
77°

77°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
19%
77°

77°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
77°

79°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
17%
79°

