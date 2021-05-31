10AM Memorial Day: Nice today but a bit more humid

This is shaping up to be a very nice Memorial Day across the area. Temperatures are warming up quickly Monday morning and will continue to warm into the upper 80s through the day. There is slightly more humidity across the area than yesterday. Dewpoints are in the mid 60s as opposed to the upper 50s.

The air mass will likely dry itself out as it continues to warm up today but it does indicate humidity already starting to move back in. Look for more daytime heating clouds through the afternoon.

There is an outside chance of a brief shower on the south shore if enough of those clouds can bubble up. However most of us will stay dry through the day.

Rain chances will start to increase through the week. In general tomorrow still looks like a spotty chance with most rain west of the area. However after that we will start to see scattered showers and storms popping up each day.

It will likely not rain everywhere each afternoon, but there will be rain chances through the week.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

87° / 71°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 24% 87° 71°

Tuesday

87° / 75°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 47% 87° 75°

Wednesday

84° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 57% 84° 74°

Thursday

84° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 41% 84° 74°

Friday

83° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 83° 74°

Saturday

82° / 76°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 41% 82° 76°

Sunday

81° / 76°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 44% 81° 76°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

80°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
80°

82°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
82°

85°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
85°

86°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
86°

87°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
87°

86°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
86°

86°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
86°

86°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
86°

84°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
84°

83°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
83°

80°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
80°

78°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
78°

77°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
77°

76°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
76°

75°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
75°

75°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
75°

74°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
74°

74°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

73°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
73°

73°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
73°

72°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
72°

74°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
74°

77°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
77°

80°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
80°

