10AM Memorial Day: Nice today but a bit more humid

This is shaping up to be a very nice Memorial Day across the area. Temperatures are warming up quickly Monday morning and will continue to warm into the upper 80s through the day. There is slightly more humidity across the area than yesterday. Dewpoints are in the mid 60s as opposed to the upper 50s.

The air mass will likely dry itself out as it continues to warm up today but it does indicate humidity already starting to move back in. Look for more daytime heating clouds through the afternoon.

There is an outside chance of a brief shower on the south shore if enough of those clouds can bubble up. However most of us will stay dry through the day.

Rain chances will start to increase through the week. In general tomorrow still looks like a spotty chance with most rain west of the area. However after that we will start to see scattered showers and storms popping up each day.

It will likely not rain everywhere each afternoon, but there will be rain chances through the week.