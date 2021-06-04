10AM Friday: Rain chances will continue

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

More rain is on the way over the next couple of days with a pattern that may not end until the middle of next week.

We are looking at showers and storms developing again later this morning and this afternoon across the area. Like the past couple of days there will be a threat for locally heavy downpours. Some street flooding will be possible.

Rain chances look even higher over the weekend. Initially it looked like we may see a break on Saturday but not anymore. A trough of low pressure will sit over eastern Texas keeping us on the wetter and more active side.

This will send waves of rain and storms through the area which will continue through early next week.

Be mindful of potential areas of street flooding if you are out and about through the weekend.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

84° / 75°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 47% 84° 75°

Saturday

77° / 74°
Thundershowers
Thundershowers 90% 77° 74°

Sunday

82° / 75°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 65% 82° 75°

Monday

85° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 85° 77°

Tuesday

84° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 56% 84° 77°

Wednesday

84° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 47% 84° 77°

Thursday

85° / 77°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 85° 77°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

80°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
80°

81°

12 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
81°

81°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
81°

78°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
78°

80°

3 PM
Cloudy
22%
80°

80°

4 PM
Cloudy
15%
80°

82°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
82°

81°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
81°

80°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
80°

79°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

9 PM
Cloudy
21%
78°

78°

10 PM
Cloudy
15%
78°

78°

11 PM
Cloudy
15%
78°

78°

12 AM
Cloudy
15%
78°

78°

1 AM
Cloudy
15%
78°

77°

2 AM
Cloudy
15%
77°

77°

3 AM
Cloudy
18%
77°

77°

4 AM
Showers
36%
77°

76°

5 AM
Showers
46%
76°

76°

6 AM
Showers
53%
76°

77°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
77°

76°

8 AM
Rain
77%
76°

76°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
90%
76°

76°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
95%
76°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News