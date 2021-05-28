10AM Friday: Rain chances increase through the day

A cluster of showers and storms in the western part of the state state will be moving southeast through the day. As this happens we will see rain chances increase in our area by later this afternoon and this evening.

The leading edge of this line is weakening at the moment but could strengthen again as it moves in thanks to more daytime heating. Overall though rainfall amounts will likely not be that high.

Look for upper 80s ahead of the line of rain this afternoon. Rain will taper off tonight. Saturday we will still have the chance for showers and storms around the area. This activity should be fairly spotty.

After that a front moves south and lower humidity moves in for Sunday and Monday. Expect a couple of really nice days before rain chances move back in by the middle of next week.