10AM FORECAST — Gumbo Certified Friday. Cold & soggy with off/on showers. Here’s the details:

10AM FORECAST — Rainy, gloomy Friday. Here’s your weekend weathercast from Meteorologist Scot Pilie!

Expect off/on showers throughout the day Friday. Rainfall amounts between .25-1″ expected. No flash flooding or severe weather. Rain coverage will gradually decrease Saturday with light showers through mid day.

BITTER COLD? — Looking ahead, the cards are lining up for the potential of the coldest air of the season by late next week-next weekend. Unfortunately, this could spell the potential for a late winter hard freeze, which could harm vegetation already starting to bud/bloom.

Still too early to put full trust in the forecast guidance.As far as wintry precipitation, you won’t hear me give much hope for that until we’re 3-5 days out.

However, if the pattern verifies, this is certainly the setup you would want to garner a chance for wintry mischief for someone in the Deep South. For who exactly? We’re just too far out to speculate. Stay tuned!