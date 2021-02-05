10AM FORECAST — Gumbo Certified Friday. Cold & soggy with off/on showers. Here’s the details:

10AM FORECAST — Rainy, gloomy Friday. Here’s your weekend weathercast from Meteorologist Scot Pilie!

Expect off/on showers throughout the day Friday. Rainfall amounts between .25-1″ expected. No flash flooding or severe weather. Rain coverage will gradually decrease Saturday with light showers through mid day.

🥶BITTER COLD?🥶 — Looking ahead, the cards are lining up for the potential of the coldest air of the season by late next week-next weekend. Unfortunately, this could spell the potential for a late winter hard freeze, which could harm vegetation already starting to bud/bloom.

Still too early to put full trust in the forecast guidance.As far as wintry precipitation, you won’t hear me give much hope for that until we’re 3-5 days out.

However, if the pattern verifies, this is certainly the setup you would want to garner a chance for wintry mischief for someone in the Deep South. For who exactly? We’re just too far out to speculate. Stay tuned! ❄️

Friday

53° / 51°
PM Rain
PM Rain 77% 53° 51°

Saturday

59° / 47°
Rain/Thunder
Rain/Thunder 68% 59° 47°

Sunday

59° / 48°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 59° 48°

Monday

67° / 61°
PM Showers
PM Showers 37% 67° 61°

Tuesday

71° / 57°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 49% 71° 57°

Wednesday

67° / 51°
Showers
Showers 39% 67° 51°

Thursday

56° / 40°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 52% 56° 40°

52°

11 AM
Cloudy
13%
52°

53°

12 PM
Cloudy
16%
53°

53°

1 PM
Few Showers
31%
53°

53°

2 PM
Showers
56%
53°

52°

3 PM
Rain
61%
52°

52°

4 PM
Showers
55%
52°

52°

5 PM
Few Showers
30%
52°

52°

6 PM
Cloudy
23%
52°

52°

7 PM
Cloudy
20%
52°

52°

8 PM
Cloudy
16%
52°

52°

9 PM
Cloudy
13%
52°

52°

10 PM
Cloudy
12%
52°

53°

11 PM
Cloudy
11%
53°

53°

12 AM
Cloudy
16%
53°

53°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
53°

53°

2 AM
Showers
36%
53°

54°

3 AM
Showers
46%
54°

54°

4 AM
Showers
55%
54°

54°

5 AM
Light Rain
66%
54°

55°

6 AM
Showers
59%
55°

54°

7 AM
Rain
69%
54°

53°

8 AM
Light Rain
66%
53°

54°

9 AM
Showers
53%
54°

55°

10 AM
Showers
56%
55°

