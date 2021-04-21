10:45PM Wednesday: One more gorgeous day Thursday!

Once again, this was a stunning, perfect forecast for your Wednesday across southeast Louisiana and New Orleans, itself.

Yesterday, we were dealing with improved outlooks, too, especially in comparison on last week. Tough to stay inside in these gorgeous conditions with sunshine galore. Highs by your afternoon after lunch reached the 60s area-wide. Expect more of the same tomorrow!

Anticipate an overall pleasant night tonight, as well. It will be chillier than anything these last few nights with temperatures falling into the low 40s north of Lake Pontchartrain and low 50s south!

Overall, this is a pretty nice set up throughout Zurich Classic weekend, especially Thursday and Sunday!

Friday, storms return and there’s the growing possibility of severe weather. Anticipate an increase in rain chances late, especially north. These stick around through early Saturday morning with improvements by Sunday! Right now, the Storm Prediction Center is issuing a Slight Risks primarily north (Level 2 out of 5) late Friday, then expanding it east early Saturday. All forms of severe weather look possible, so stay tuned as we iron out details.

No total washouts, so some good news there! Keep up, updates remain available online on WGNO.com and tomorrow during Good Morning New Orleans!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

60° / 54°
Clear
Clear 0% 60° 54°

Thursday

70° / 59°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 1% 70° 59°

Friday

76° / 69°
PM Showers
PM Showers 46% 76° 69°

Saturday

83° / 64°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 83° 64°

Sunday

80° / 64°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 80° 64°

Monday

81° / 70°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 81° 70°

Tuesday

82° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 18% 82° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

60°

11 PM
Clear
0%
60°

59°

12 AM
Clear
0%
59°

58°

1 AM
Clear
0%
58°

57°

2 AM
Clear
0%
57°

57°

3 AM
Clear
0%
57°

57°

4 AM
Clear
0%
57°

56°

5 AM
Clear
0%
56°

55°

6 AM
Clear
1%
55°

55°

7 AM
Sunny
1%
55°

56°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
56°

60°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
60°

62°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
62°

63°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
63°

65°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

66°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

67°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

68°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

68°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
68°

69°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
69°

67°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
67°

66°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
66°

63°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
63°

62°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
62°

61°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
61°

