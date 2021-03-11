10:45PM Thursday: Warm weekend on the way!

We will stay warm tonight and a bit more humid with most of the area only dropping into the low to mid 60s by Friday morning.

Cloud cover overhead should help prevent too much fog although some patchy areas may be possible early in the morning around sunrise.

Otherwise more of the same for your Friday. Temperatures warming into the upper 70s to around 80 through the afternoon.

We should see a bit less wind than the past couple of days but will still see cooler temperatures near the coastal areas.

This pattern continues through the weekend and right now it looks like the better rain chances hold off until Monday.

