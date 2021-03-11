10:45PM Thursday: Warm weekend on the way!

We will stay warm tonight and a bit more humid with most of the area only dropping into the low to mid 60s by Friday morning.

Cloud cover overhead should help prevent too much fog although some patchy areas may be possible early in the morning around sunrise.

Otherwise more of the same for your Friday. Temperatures warming into the upper 70s to around 80 through the afternoon.

We should see a bit less wind than the past couple of days but will still see cooler temperatures near the coastal areas.

This pattern continues through the weekend and right now it looks like the better rain chances hold off until Monday.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

68° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 68° 65°

Friday

77° / 61°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 17% 77° 61°

Saturday

77° / 64°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 9% 77° 64°

Sunday

77° / 67°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 77° 67°

Monday

78° / 67°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 73% 78° 67°

Tuesday

77° / 63°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 51% 77° 63°

Wednesday

75° / 58°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 63% 75° 58°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

68°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
68°

67°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
67°

67°

1 AM
Cloudy
6%
67°

66°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
66°

66°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
66°

65°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
65°

65°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
65°

66°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
66°

66°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
66°

67°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
67°

69°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
69°

72°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
72°

75°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
75°

76°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
76°

76°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
76°

75°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
75°

74°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
74°

74°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
74°

73°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
73°

71°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
71°

69°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
9%
69°

68°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
68°

67°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
67°

65°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
13%
65°

