10:45PM Sunday: Rain chances return to forecast for Monday!

Happy Sunday as a stunning day today wraps up across southeast Louisiana. Indeed, the luckiest forecast for Saint Patrick’s Day weekend!

Highs by your afternoon after lunch reaching the upper 70s to lower 80s area-wide.

Anticipate an overall pleasant night tonight, as well. We should be slightly warmer than 24 hours ago since temperatures remain in 60s on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain.

Tomorrow, more clouds return with additional rain chances as the theme continues being warmth. A pattern change will be beginning shortly as rain chances return each and every afternoon on radar.

This week, we must keep an eye on the forecast for Wednesday as severe weather becomes a possibility. Maybe not the luckiest forecast for Saint Patrick’s Day, itself. Of course this is something we’ll be watching closely, so stay tuned!

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

70° / 69°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 70° 69°

Monday

82° / 70°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 48% 82° 70°

Tuesday

80° / 70°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 51% 80° 70°

Wednesday

80° / 60°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 74% 80° 60°

Thursday

72° / 52°
Sunny
Sunny 11% 72° 52°

Friday

65° / 51°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 65° 51°

Saturday

66° / 52°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 5% 66° 52°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

70°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
70°

70°

1 AM
Cloudy
15%
70°

70°

2 AM
Cloudy
15%
70°

70°

3 AM
Cloudy
15%
70°

70°

4 AM
Cloudy
15%
70°

70°

5 AM
Cloudy
15%
70°

70°

6 AM
Cloudy
13%
70°

70°

7 AM
Cloudy
20%
70°

70°

8 AM
Cloudy
16%
70°

71°

9 AM
Cloudy
18%
71°

73°

10 AM
Cloudy
24%
73°

75°

11 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
75°

78°

12 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
78°

80°

1 PM
Cloudy
24%
80°

80°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
80°

81°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
81°

80°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
80°

80°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
80°

79°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
79°

77°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
77°

75°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
75°

75°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
75°

74°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
74°

74°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
74°

