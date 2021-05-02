10:45PM Sunday: Drying out tonight to Monday, severe risk Tuesday!

After a very active start and end to today across WGNO’s viewing area, storms have moved east before they return again in our upcoming week. Anticipate an overall dry, pleasant night tonight, with 60s-70s north of Lake Pontchartrain and low 70s south!

Keep your umbrella close as on and off showers will be the themes by Monday through Wednesday.

Flash Flood Watch was cancelled early as 1-3 inches in rainfall did not overwhelm drainage systems tonight, but more heavy rainfall risks will become an issue again late Tuesday. Right now, the Storm Prediction Center is issuing a Slight Risk (Level 2 out of 5) north, Marginal Risk (Level 1 out of 5) south.

Aside from any potential flash flooding, gusty winds and hail potential are the primary concerns with an isolated tornado risk being tough to rule out entirely once more late Tuesday.

Have ways to receive warning information in case a severe thunderstorm or tornado organizes again.

Keep up, updates remain avaialable online on WGNO.com and tomorrow during Good Morning New Orleans!

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

71° / 70°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 71° 70°

Monday

88° / 77°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 37% 88° 77°

Tuesday

87° / 71°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 61% 87° 71°

Wednesday

79° / 67°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 66% 79° 67°

Thursday

84° / 66°
Sunny
Sunny 24% 84° 66°

Friday

81° / 68°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 81° 68°

Saturday

83° / 74°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 83° 74°

