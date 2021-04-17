10:45PM Saturday: The sun will come out tomorrow!

Weather

Day five of heavy rain in southeast Louisiana, and this is only continuing given our forecast for late Saturday night!

A Flash Flood Watch has been scaled back from west to east across the Gulf Coast region on maps for all of coastal Louisiana and Mississippi ahead of an anticipated heavy rainfall cycle once more.

A Flash Flood Warning did remain in effect for Orleans Parish, Jefferson Parish, and St. Bernard Parish until 4:30PM today as heavy rain fell in a short amount of time. Fortunately, storms inland were below severe limits, at least. Right now, the heaviest rain still remains off of Louisiana’s coast near Lafourche Parish.

We are forecasting for a primary risk of locally heavy rainfall through late tonight, but this is actually a low-end risk in comparison on earlier in the week.

As a summary, rain chances will remain in the forecast for night tonight, although the rain coverage looks more scattered rather than numerous as our evening progresses. We promise, the forecast for this upcoming week looks beautiful with sunshine and Spring-like temperatures!

