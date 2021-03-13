10:45PM Saturday: Spring-like forecast for Sunday!

Happy Saturday as a stunning day today wraps up across southeast Louisiana. This is all you can ask for, forecast-wise!

It’s tough to stay inside in these gorgeous conditions with minimal clouds and sunshine. Highs by your afternoon after lunch reaching the upper 70s to lower 80s area-wide.

Anticipate an overall pleasant night tonight, as well. We should be slightly warmer than 24 hours ago since temperatures remain in upper 50s or 60s on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain.

A Dense Fog Advisory does remain in effect for Mississippi Gulf Coast until 10AM Sunday. Add a few minutes to tomorrow’s drive times if you are heading out early. Low beams will be best.

Tomorrow, some clouds return but the theme continues being warmth. A pattern change will be beginning shortly as rain chances return each and every afternoon on radar.

This weekend, we observe Daylight Saving Time. Tonight to eatly Sunday, you’ll turn your clock forward for one less hour of sleep in the name of longer days!

