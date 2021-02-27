10:45PM Saturday: Foggy, warm start to last day of February!

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Well, we are certainly ending February on a high note after quite the rollercoaster of weather this month.

Another stunning day today across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana as conditions are warmer than we were these past couple of afternoons, reaching even 80s! This is near record warmth!

Warmth remains the theme Sunday until another front arrives! Single word that sums up upcoming weather patterns: LAYERS!

Everyone wakes up tomorrow to 60s on both sides of Lake Pontchartain! Highs reach upper 70s to lower 80s by your afternoon after lunch.

Dense fog will be becoming an issue overnight tonight to early Sunday. Maintain caution on the roads, and remeber your low beams will be best. A Dense Fog Advisory will remain in effect from 10PM tonight to 9AM tomorrow on both sides of the lake.

Again, great conditions tomorrow to get outside and indulge in Spring-like conditions! Another system arrives Monday, so rain chances go up at that point.

Keep up, updates remain available online on WGNO.com and during WGNO News at 5 and 10 Sunday night! Happy weekend!

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/

Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/

Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

70° / 68°
Fair
Fair 0% 70° 68°

Sunday

81° / 67°
Cloudy
Cloudy 18% 81° 67°

Monday

76° / 58°
Thundershowers
Thundershowers 86% 76° 58°

Tuesday

66° / 52°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 66° 52°

Wednesday

63° / 50°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 14% 63° 50°

Thursday

66° / 56°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 17% 66° 56°

Friday

68° / 54°
Thundershowers
Thundershowers 70% 68° 54°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

71°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
71°

70°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
70°

70°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
70°

70°

3 AM
Cloudy
9%
70°

70°

4 AM
Cloudy
10%
70°

69°

5 AM
Cloudy
5%
69°

69°

6 AM
Cloudy
7%
69°

70°

7 AM
Cloudy
8%
70°

71°

8 AM
Cloudy
10%
71°

73°

9 AM
Cloudy
12%
73°

75°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
75°

77°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
77°

80°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
80°

79°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
79°

80°

2 PM
Cloudy
18%
80°

79°

3 PM
Cloudy
12%
79°

79°

4 PM
Cloudy
11%
79°

78°

5 PM
Cloudy
11%
78°

76°

6 PM
Cloudy
12%
76°

75°

7 PM
Cloudy
15%
75°

73°

8 PM
Cloudy
17%
73°

72°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
72°

72°

10 PM
Cloudy
16%
72°

71°

11 PM
Cloudy
22%
71°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News