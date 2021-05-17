10:45PM Monday: Active weather in the forecast for overnight!

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Later tonight to early Wednesday, there’s the chance for storms, and several could become severe. Right now, Storm Preditction Center is issuing a Slight Risk (Level 2/5) for much of southern Louisiana.

All of this is primarily west of WGNO’s viewing area with higher level risks throughout central Louisiana and along the coast!

A Flash Flood Watch is issued through Wednesday morning as the primary concern will be heavy rain, which could lead to localized street flooding. Gusty winds are a concern, as well.

Neutral parking restrictions have been lifted through 6PM Tuesday, so move vehicles off of streets if possible to avoid rising water.

Afternoon highs were, area-wide, reaching the upper 70s to low 80s. Overnight, over both Northshore and Southshore locations, expect similar conditions to last night. 60s on the Northshore but 60s-70s on the Southshore!

Through our upcoming weekend, we continue to see increasing humidity and rain chances. Right now, the Storm Prediction Center is issuing no risk levels here locally for severe potential.

Regardless, since the stormier weather sticks around through next weekend, have ways you can receive warning information on hand incase anything is issued!

Keep up, updates remain available online on WGNO.com and tonight during Good Morning New Orleans!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

75° / 73°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 75° 73°

Tuesday

76° / 73°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 77% 76° 73°

Wednesday

80° / 74°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 73% 80° 74°

Thursday

80° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 36% 80° 74°

Friday

81° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 81° 73°

Saturday

84° / 70°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 12% 84° 70°

Sunday

87° / 70°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 87° 70°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

75°

12 AM
Cloudy
23%
75°

76°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
76°

75°

2 AM
Thunderstorms
64%
75°

75°

3 AM
Thunderstorms
82%
75°

73°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
83%
73°

73°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
73°

74°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
74°

74°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
74°

74°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
65%
74°

75°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
69%
75°

76°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
76°

76°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
74%
76°

75°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
69%
75°

75°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
77%
75°

74°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
71%
74°

75°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
73%
75°

75°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
75%
75°

75°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
66%
75°

75°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
75°

76°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
76°

75°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
75°

75°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
75°

75°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
75°

75°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
75°

