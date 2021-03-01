10:45AM VIDEO FORECAST — Grab the umbrella! Rain chances increasing as cold front rolls in!

10:45AM VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Grab the umbrella! Rain chances increasing as cold front rolls in!

Scattered showers & thunderstorms likely this afternoon as the cold front moves into the area. Localized heavy showers & thunderstorms with .5-1.5″ of rain likely. Isolated report of flash flooding possible with any hot spots of rain.

A cold front will arrive mid day-early afternoon Monday. Temperatures will begin to drop behind the front and rain chances will continue into Tuesday.

Behind the front, cooler & less humid weather will move our way. Re-enforcing front looks to arrive Friday, which will bring a pleasant weekend!

Here’s your full forecast from Scot: