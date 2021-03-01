10:45AM VIDEO FORECAST — Grab the umbrella! Rain chances increasing as cold front rolls in!

Scattered showers & thunderstorms likely this afternoon as the cold front moves into the area. Localized heavy showers & thunderstorms with .5-1.5″ of rain likely. Isolated report of flash flooding possible with any hot spots of rain.

A cold front will arrive mid day-early afternoon Monday. Temperatures will begin to drop behind the front and rain chances will continue into Tuesday.

Behind the front, cooler & less humid weather will move our way. Re-enforcing front looks to arrive Friday, which will bring a pleasant weekend!

Here’s your full forecast from Scot:

Monday

76° / 56°
Thundershowers
Thundershowers 100% 76° 56°

Tuesday

59° / 46°
Rain
Rain 95% 59° 46°

Wednesday

59° / 48°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 7% 59° 48°

Thursday

66° / 50°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 66° 50°

Friday

68° / 51°
PM Showers
PM Showers 49% 68° 51°

Saturday

66° / 47°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 24% 66° 47°

Sunday

66° / 50°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 66° 50°

75°

11 AM
Showers
50%
75°

75°

12 PM
Cloudy
18%
75°

73°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
73°

73°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
73°

72°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
95%
72°

72°

4 PM
Rain
100%
72°

67°

5 PM
Light Rain
73%
67°

68°

6 PM
Light Rain
64%
68°

67°

7 PM
Showers
50%
67°

66°

8 PM
Few Showers
32%
66°

64°

9 PM
Few Showers
33%
64°

63°

10 PM
Few Showers
33%
63°

63°

11 PM
Showers
42%
63°

62°

12 AM
Showers
55%
62°

61°

1 AM
Showers
58%
61°

61°

2 AM
Light Rain
63%
61°

60°

3 AM
Rain
72%
60°

60°

4 AM
Light Rain
74%
60°

59°

5 AM
Rain
79%
59°

59°

6 AM
Rain
74%
59°

58°

7 AM
Rain
78%
58°

57°

8 AM
Rain
76%
57°

55°

9 AM
Rain
77%
55°

55°

10 AM
Rain
88%
55°

