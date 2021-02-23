10:45AM FORECAST — What a difference a week makes! Spring-like pattern on the way!

10:45AM FORECAST — What a difference a week makes! Spring-like pattern on the way! Warmer pattern on the way! Here’s the spring-like scoop:

Y’all wished for it, so here we have it! Spring-like pattern on the way over the next 6-10 days. High temps could climb into the upper 70s-near 80 in southeast Louisiana by late week-this weekend. Break out the flip flops in February!

Spotty showers return to the forecast Thursday-Saturday, heaviest action looks to remain to the north. Only light, spotty showers expected locally.

Tuesday

70° / 50°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 70° 50°

Wednesday

74° / 60°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 74° 60°

Thursday

75° / 61°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 24% 75° 61°

Friday

74° / 61°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 74° 61°

Saturday

74° / 63°
PM Showers
PM Showers 30% 74° 63°

Sunday

76° / 65°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 34% 76° 65°

Monday

74° / 58°
PM Showers
PM Showers 39% 74° 58°

Hourly Forecast

67°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

69°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
69°

69°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
69°

69°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
69°

68°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

66°

5 PM
Sunny
1%
66°

63°

6 PM
Clear
1%
63°

59°

7 PM
Clear
1%
59°

56°

8 PM
Clear
1%
56°

55°

9 PM
Clear
2%
55°

53°

10 PM
Clear
3%
53°

52°

11 PM
Clear
5%
52°

52°

12 AM
Clear
5%
52°

51°

1 AM
Clear
6%
51°

51°

2 AM
Clear
6%
51°

51°

3 AM
Clear
6%
51°

51°

4 AM
Clear
7%
51°

51°

5 AM
Clear
7%
51°

51°

6 AM
Clear
7%
51°

52°

7 AM
Sunny
7%
52°

56°

8 AM
Sunny
5%
56°

62°

9 AM
Sunny
3%
62°

66°

10 AM
Sunny
2%
66°

68°

11 AM
Sunny
2%
68°

