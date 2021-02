11:30AM FORECAST — The sun is out! Another freezing night ahead. Here’s the weekend forecast:

Expecting another hard freeze north of the lake on Friday night into Saturday morning, so full precautions of pets, plants, people, & pipes. Lows between 23-27.

A light freeze south of the lake with lows between 29-34. In Metro New Orleans, lows right near 32-34. Protect pets, plants, & people. No need to drip faucet.

Here’s your weekend forecast: