11:30AM FORECAST — Spotty rain, spring-like Wednesday. Higher rain chances & winter’s return on the way!

10:45AM FORECAST — Spotty rain, spring-like Wednesday. Higher rain chances & winter’s return on the way!

If you’ve been keeping up with the forecast, you know the forecast has been fickle, to say the least. Forecast models continue to show widely varying solutions with Louisiana’s forecast over the next 5-7 days. Here’s the deal:

High temperatures today in the low-middle 70s in southeast Louisiana today-Thursday, feeling like spring has sprung! But, changes are on the way as a strong cold front arrives late Thursday-Thursday night. Higher rain chances will accompany the front Thursday-Friday with 1-2″ of rain likely.

Colder air on the way in the wake of the front. The key? Forecast models have backed off on the potency of the cold air this weekend. The coldest air may hold off until late Lundi Gras-Fat Tuesday. We will have to monitor potential for a moderate-hard freeze, especially north of the lake. Potentially the coldest Mardi Gras since 2011.



As far as wintry mischief, until the temperature forecast becomes more concrete, take any model guidance showing wintry precip with a BIG grain of salt. So far, the GFS has been trending too cold, EURO has been too warm. Usually, a blend between the two is a good bet.



At this point, we look a little too warm for wintry mischief here in southeast Louisiana, but it’s certainly worth watching the pattern into Lundi Gras-Fat Tuesday as things become more clear, especially in southeast Texas/northwest Louisiana. Stay tuned!