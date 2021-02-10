11:30AM FORECAST — Spotty rain, spring-like Wednesday. Higher rain chances & winter’s return on the way!

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

10:45AM FORECAST — Spotty rain, spring-like Wednesday. Higher rain chances & winter’s return on the way!

If you’ve been keeping up with the forecast, you know the forecast has been fickle, to say the least. Forecast models continue to show widely varying solutions with Louisiana’s forecast over the next 5-7 days. Here’s the deal:

High temperatures today in the low-middle 70s in southeast Louisiana today-Thursday, feeling like spring has sprung! But, changes are on the way as a strong cold front arrives late Thursday-Thursday night. Higher rain chances will accompany the front Thursday-Friday with 1-2″ of rain likely.

Colder air on the way in the wake of the front. The key? Forecast models have backed off on the potency of the cold air this weekend. The coldest air may hold off until late Lundi Gras-Fat Tuesday. We will have to monitor potential for a moderate-hard freeze, especially north of the lake. Potentially the coldest Mardi Gras since 2011.


As far as wintry mischief, until the temperature forecast becomes more concrete, take any model guidance showing wintry precip with a BIG grain of salt. So far, the GFS has been trending too cold, EURO has been too warm. Usually, a blend between the two is a good bet.


At this point, we look a little too warm for wintry mischief here in southeast Louisiana, but it’s certainly worth watching the pattern into Lundi Gras-Fat Tuesday as things become more clear, especially in southeast Texas/northwest Louisiana. Stay tuned!

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

72° / 64°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 16% 72° 64°

Thursday

72° / 55°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 89% 72° 55°

Friday

58° / 48°
Showers
Showers 58% 58° 48°

Saturday

54° / 40°
Showers
Showers 46% 54° 40°

Sunday

54° / 41°
AM Showers
AM Showers 38% 54° 41°

Monday

51° / 33°
Showers
Showers 61% 51° 33°

Tuesday

49° / 42°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 24% 49° 42°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

66°

12 PM
Cloudy
11%
66°

68°

1 PM
Cloudy
12%
68°

69°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
69°

71°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
71°

71°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
71°

70°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
70°

68°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
68°

67°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
9%
67°

67°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
67°

66°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
66°

66°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
66°

66°

11 PM
Cloudy
21%
66°

66°

12 AM
Cloudy
20%
66°

66°

1 AM
Cloudy
24%
66°

66°

2 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
66°

66°

3 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
66°

66°

4 AM
Cloudy
24%
66°

65°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
65°

65°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
65°

65°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
65°

65°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
65°

67°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
67°

70°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
68%
70°

70°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
75%
70°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News