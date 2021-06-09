10:45 PM Wednesday: Isolated showers expected on Thursday

Weather

Overall warm and muggy conditions will continue overnight with temperatures only dropping into the mid to upper 70s by Thursday morning. Dewpoints will continue in the mid-70s.

Look for isolated showers to pop up again on Thursday although with less coverage than earlier today.

Afternoon highs will stay in the low 90s.

Right now it looks like rain chances will be very low Friday and Saturday with hot conditions in the low 90s through the afternoon.

By Sunday the chance for showers and storms returns around 50% through the afternoon and evening.

As always remember to stay hydrated and take it easy during the peak of the daytime heating.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

81° / 76°
Clear
Clear 0% 81° 76°

Thursday

90° / 77°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 90° 77°

Friday

90° / 76°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 90° 76°

Saturday

91° / 78°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 91° 78°

Sunday

91° / 78°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 37% 91° 78°

Monday

89° / 78°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 34% 89° 78°

Tuesday

89° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 37% 89° 78°

