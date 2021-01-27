10:30PM Wednesday: Winter is back for the end of the week

Weather

Winter is back for the next couple of days and it will be chilly through Friday

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Winter is back for the next couple of days and it will be chilly through Friday. A cold front from Wednesday morning has brought cooler and drier air behind it.

Dewpoints are running 20 degrees cooler than the same time Tuesday evening ahead of the front.

This means the muggy and humid conditions are gone and the dry air is back in. This will allow temperatures to drop quite a bit at night tonight and tomorrow. Look for mid to upper 30s to low 40s across the area Thursday morning, and near freezing in the colder spots Friday morning.

Thursday afternoon will stay chilly as well.

Temperatures will only reach into the mid 50s tomorrow afternoon. Look for lots of sun and a breeze through the day.

Warmer air moves back in through the weekend with highs around 70 and another front moving in early Sunday with a few showers.

