10:30PM Wednesday: Warmer tomorrow but not pleasant Friday

Enjoy a warmer day on Thursday because the end of the week does not look that pleasant. Afternoon highs on Thursday will range from 69-72. Clouds will increase through the day with breezy conditions ahead of a cold front.

That front will push through Thursday night with a band of showers across the area.

However unlike the past couple of fronts this one looks like it will get stuck over the area. That will cause additional rain over the area through the day on Friday. Couple that with cooler temperatures and Friday does not look pleasant.

Afternoon temperatures Friday only look like they will make it to the mid 50s.

Expect more of the same on Saturday with mid 50s and some spotty showers before we clear out and warm into the low to mid 60s on Sunday.

