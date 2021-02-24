10:30PM Wednesday: Warmer and more humid through the weekend

Temperatures are much warmer Wednesday evening at 10 PM than we have seen over the past few and that warmer trend will continue through the weekend. Right now we are 10-20 degrees warmer than yesterday.

The theme over the next few days will be a lot of cloud cover but not much rain. A frontal zone is going to be stalled just north of our area along I-20. This is where most of the rain will be through the weekend.

Our area will just see spotty showers through Sunday with daily rain chances around 15-30%.

Thursday look for another day with mostly cloudy conditions and low to mid 70s through the afternoon.

We will see upper 70s to around 80 through Sunday.

