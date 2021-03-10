10:30PM Wednesday: Warm weather continues the next few days

Warm weather will continue to be the story through the upcoming weekend. Expect afternoon highs to hover around 80 the next few days.

Temperatures through the day will be mainly in the upper 70s for your Thursday. Official highs will likely top out around 80. Look for another breezy day but not quite as windy as the past couple of days.

Overnight lows will be in the low 60s for the most part. Fog could become an issue during the overnight hours by the weekend as humidity increases.

Right now rain chances look very small through the weekend with Sunday seeing just a few spotty showers.

