10:30PM Wednesday: Rain tapering off overnight, staying cold

Rain will continue for the next 2-3 hours before pushing off to the east. After that we will see a few lingering showers in the morning and then drier conditions push in through the weekend.

Temperatures overnight will stay just above freezing for most of the area with mid 30s north and mid to upper 30s to the south.

Tomorrow we will struggle into the mid to upper 40s across metro New Orleans. However areas farther northwest along I-55 will struggle to make it out of the low 40s.

Cold air filters in at night for Thursday and especially Friday nights. We will see a hard freeze by Saturday morning with low to mid 20s north and upper 20s to low 30s south for a light freeze.