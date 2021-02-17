10:30PM Wednesday: Rain tapering off overnight, staying cold

Rain will continue for the next 2-3 hours before pushing off to the east. After that we will see a few lingering showers in the morning and then drier conditions push in through the weekend.

Temperatures overnight will stay just above freezing for most of the area with mid 30s north and mid to upper 30s to the south.

Tomorrow we will struggle into the mid to upper 40s across metro New Orleans. However areas farther northwest along I-55 will struggle to make it out of the low 40s.

Cold air filters in at night for Thursday and especially Friday nights. We will see a hard freeze by Saturday morning with low to mid 20s north and upper 20s to low 30s south for a light freeze.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

39° / 38°
Rain
Rain 0% 39° 38°

Thursday

46° / 33°
AM Showers
AM Showers 36% 46° 33°

Friday

49° / 34°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 49° 34°

Saturday

56° / 45°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 56° 45°

Sunday

66° / 54°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 11% 66° 54°

Monday

59° / 44°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 59° 44°

Tuesday

62° / 48°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 62° 48°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

40°

11 PM
Thunderstorms
99%
40°

41°

12 AM
Thunderstorms
66%
41°

42°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
42°

45°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
45°

45°

3 AM
Cloudy
20%
45°

45°

4 AM
Cloudy
15%
45°

44°

5 AM
Cloudy
17%
44°

44°

6 AM
Showers
39%
44°

43°

7 AM
Showers
36%
43°

43°

8 AM
Showers
35%
43°

43°

9 AM
Few Showers
32%
43°

42°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
42°

43°

11 AM
Cloudy
15%
43°

44°

12 PM
Cloudy
12%
44°

44°

1 PM
Cloudy
12%
44°

45°

2 PM
Cloudy
11%
45°

46°

3 PM
Cloudy
8%
46°

46°

4 PM
Cloudy
8%
46°

46°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
46°

45°

6 PM
Cloudy
5%
45°

44°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
44°

43°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
43°

42°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
42°

41°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
41°

Interactive Radar

