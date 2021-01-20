10:30PM Wednesday: Fog possible overnight and rain on the way

Weather

Sea fog is already developing down along the coastal areas and could spread inland by Thursday morning

Sea fog is already developing down along the coastal areas and could spread inland by Thursday morning. Be prepared for some fog during the early commute especially on the south shore. Visibilities are already dropping along the coast and the river.

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for areas of Plaquemines parish but it’s possible this is expanded by tomorrow morning. We are looking at moisture moving back into the area which could lead to fog again Thursday night.

The main feature over the next few days will be a very slow moving front drifting south with rain along it. This will start to spread into areas near the MS border to the north by late Thursday, and then sink south through Friday.

Right now overall rain amounts look lite, but as this continues to sink south expect a much cooler day on Saturday.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

59° / 58°
Fair
Fair 0% 59° 58°

Thursday

73° / 63°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 8% 73° 63°

Friday

68° / 55°
Showers
Showers 60% 68° 55°

Saturday

60° / 58°
AM Showers
AM Showers 41% 60° 58°

Sunday

73° / 65°
Cloudy
Cloudy 22% 73° 65°

Monday

73° / 57°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 57% 73° 57°

Tuesday

67° / 58°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 67° 58°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

59°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
59°

59°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
59°

59°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
59°

58°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
58°

58°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
58°

58°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
58°

59°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
59°

59°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
59°

60°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
60°

62°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
62°

65°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
65°

69°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
69°

70°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
70°

71°

1 PM
Cloudy
2%
71°

72°

2 PM
Cloudy
2%
72°

71°

3 PM
Cloudy
2%
71°

70°

4 PM
Cloudy
3%
70°

70°

5 PM
Cloudy
4%
70°

68°

6 PM
Cloudy
8%
68°

67°

7 PM
Cloudy
9%
67°

66°

8 PM
Cloudy
17%
66°

66°

9 PM
Cloudy
24%
66°

66°

10 PM
Cloudy
24%
66°

65°

11 PM
Cloudy
22%
65°

