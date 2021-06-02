10:30PM Wednesday: Flash Flood Warning for Tangipahoa until 1AM!

Happy June! Once again, the forecast for today across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana was nice and mostly quiet with increasing humidity and clouds!

Afternoon highs were, area-wide, reaching the 80s. Overnight, over both Northshore and Southshore locations, expect 60s on the Northshore but 70s on the Southshore!

A Flash Flood Warning is issued for Tangipahoa Parish until 1 a.m. based off of a cell stalling out and dumping rain in already saturated areas!

Rain chances look more impressive as our week progresses… At that point, scattered showers cannot be ruled out with each day presenting about a 40% or 50% chance of storms.

Of course, this is going to mean temperatures rise into the upper 80s or low 90s! Typical for June!

Soak up these cooler temperatures while they last and keep up as more information on WGNO.com will be available the whole day today. Catch us live during WGNO News at 5PM, 6PM and 10PM!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

78° / 75°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 78° 75°

Thursday

85° / 74°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 63% 85° 74°

Friday

81° / 75°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 81° 75°

Saturday

82° / 75°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 35% 82° 75°

Sunday

80° / 76°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 66% 80° 76°

Monday

83° / 77°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 83° 77°

Tuesday

83° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 55% 83° 77°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

78°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
78°

78°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
78°

77°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
77°

77°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
77°

76°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
76°

76°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
76°

75°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
75°

76°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
76°

77°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
77°

79°

9 AM
Cloudy
24%
79°

80°

10 AM
Cloudy
24%
80°

82°

11 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
82°

83°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
83°

84°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
84°

84°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
84°

84°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
63%
84°

83°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
83°

84°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
84°

82°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
82°

82°

7 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
82°

79°

8 PM
Cloudy
24%
79°

79°

9 PM
Cloudy
18%
79°

78°

10 PM
Cloudy
15%
78°

78°

11 PM
Cloudy
15%
78°

