10:30PM Wednesday: Flash Flood Warning for Tangipahoa until 1AM!

Happy June! Once again, the forecast for today across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana was nice and mostly quiet with increasing humidity and clouds!

Afternoon highs were, area-wide, reaching the 80s. Overnight, over both Northshore and Southshore locations, expect 60s on the Northshore but 70s on the Southshore!

A Flash Flood Warning is issued for Tangipahoa Parish until 1 a.m. based off of a cell stalling out and dumping rain in already saturated areas!

Rain chances look more impressive as our week progresses… At that point, scattered showers cannot be ruled out with each day presenting about a 40% or 50% chance of storms.

Of course, this is going to mean temperatures rise into the upper 80s or low 90s! Typical for June!

Soak up these cooler temperatures while they last