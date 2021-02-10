10:30PM Wednesday: Dense fog tonight then rainy and cooler

Potentially dangerous fog will be around the area overnight and into Thursday morning. Expect widespread visibilities of under 1/2 mile. Remember to use the low beam headlights.

Fog is already fairly widespread at 10PM and should continue.

We will also see rain spreading into the area later tonight and through Thursday. Some of this rain could be locally heavy at times.

Rain will continue at least off and on through Friday as well before lower rain chances over the weekend.

Thursday will start on the warm side. Look for temperatures near 70 through the morning on the south shore. However the front will move through earlier to the northwestern parts of the area so expect cooler temperatures up I-55 by early afternoon.

After that we will stay chilly through the middle of next week. More rain moves in on Monday.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

65° / 64°
Fog
Fog 0% 65° 64°

Thursday

72° / 51°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 95% 72° 51°

Friday

55° / 47°
Rain
Rain 77% 55° 47°

Saturday

53° / 41°
AM Showers
AM Showers 37% 53° 41°

Sunday

53° / 44°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 53° 44°

Monday

51° / 28°
Rain
Rain 63% 51° 28°

Tuesday

44° / 41°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 44° 41°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

66°

12 AM
Cloudy
12%
66°

66°

1 AM
Cloudy
12%
66°

66°

2 AM
Foggy
12%
66°

66°

3 AM
Cloudy
24%
66°

66°

4 AM
Cloudy
24%
66°

66°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
66°

66°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
66°

66°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
66°

66°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
66°

67°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
65%
67°

69°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
78%
69°

70°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
82%
70°

71°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
89%
71°

70°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
70°

69°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
93%
69°

70°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
95%
70°

61°

4 PM
Rain
88%
61°

62°

5 PM
Rain
81%
62°

64°

6 PM
Light Rain
64%
64°

64°

7 PM
Showers
43%
64°

63°

8 PM
Showers
38%
63°

62°

9 PM
Few Showers
32%
62°

62°

10 PM
Few Showers
31%
62°

61°

11 PM
Cloudy
24%
61°

