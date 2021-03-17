10:30PM Wednesday: Clear and cooler the next few days

Cooler and drier air will continue moving into the area over the next few days behind the cold front pushing through tonight. Rain will continue moving east of the area with skies clearing behind it overnight.

Temperatures will continue to fall all the way into the upper 40s and low to mid 50s by Thursday morning.

We will see a pleasant but cooler afternoon on Thursday with mid to upper 60s for daytime highs. Look for breezy conditions with winds out of the west and northwest around 15.

Temperatures will stay cool through the weekend. Highs will only reach around 60 on Friday and we could see a few spots in the upper 30s by Saturday morning.

