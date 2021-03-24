10:30PM Wednesday: Another round of storms Thursday

Rain chances will taper off overnight into tomorrow morning giving us a break from the heavy rain of the past couple of days. After that we will be watching as a cold front moves in with a line of storms, some of which could be severe.

This line of storms looks small and most likely will not last long. The best chance to see the heavier storms will be along and north of I-10. Look for this activity by early to mid afternoon.

The biggest threat of severe weather will be north of our area into central Mississippi and Alabama. For us we have the chance of isolated severe storms including strong winds and an isolated tornado.

Ahead of the front winds will be gusty out of the south. A wind advisory is in effect Thursday from 9AM to 6PM. Look for winds of 15-25 with gusts in the upper 20s and 30s.

Once the front moves through tomorrow afternoon we will see a drier trend Friday and Saturday. However another round of showers and storms will try to move in on Sunday.

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/



Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/



Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season