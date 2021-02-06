10:30PM Weather: Forecast for Super Bowl Sunday!

New Orleans’ forecast for Saturday night includes continual showers ahead of yet another front. Today we were dealing with dreary conditions, but your weather tomorrow will be better!

Sunshine returns after a low pressure system clears out, so some good news if you’re interested in any outdoor festivites.

Northshore residents wake up tomorrow to lower 40s outside their windows, however, Southshore residents can expect mid 40s!

Conditions improve until Monday, then the rain chances return. This is an upcoming pattern that includes primarily above normal temperatures.

