10:30PM Weather: Breesy Black and Gold Friday Ahead!

It has been a warmer day today across southeast Louisiana and New Orleans proper, feeling comfortable in the 60s, near 70! Just look at that 24 hour temperature change around 20 degrees higher!

New Orleans’ forecast for late tonight to early Friday morning includes limited shower activity near coastal areas.

Patchy fog may be becoming an issue once more during the early hours, primarily north of I-10. Remember, at that point, low beams are your friend! Exercise caution on the roads if necessary!



Highs by everyone’s afternoon after lunch should reach upper 50s with additional winds making it feel chillier! Rain in your neighborhood could return by late Thursday as yet another system approaches Louisiana. At that point, reinforcing cool air moves through once more.

On radar, expect our storm threat at or around WGNO’s Good Morning New Orleans newscasts. Right now, no severe elements are area-wide concerns locally.



Conditions improve once this system moves east, then the colder air takes over behind this reinforcing trough.



Anticipate a chilly start come late week given 30-40 degree temperature outlooks beyond Lake Pontchartrain. Remember all 3 Ps: people, pets, plants: fortunately, for these next few days, pipes won’t face any problems!



Keep updates remain available online on WGNO.com as well as during our upcoming Good Morning New Orleans shows!

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/



Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/



Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season