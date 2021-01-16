10:30PM Weather: Black, Gold, and Cold!

It was another gorgeous day today across southeast Louisiana, though we are, area-wide, cooler than Friday nearly everywhere!



Sunshine remains the theme until Wednesday. One word that sums up upcoming weather patterns: LAYERS!



Northshore residents wake up tomorrow to 30s outside their windows while Southshore residents can expect upper 30s – lower 40s! This is coat weather.

Frost remains possible Saturday morning, so remember all 3 Ps: people, pets, plants but fortunately, for these next 48 hours, pipes won’t face any problems! Winds have settled down, so that may not help break up any frost attempting to settle. Highs reach upper 50s to low 60s tomorrow afternoon after lunch.

Just an incredible forecast for Sunday’s Divisional Playoff Game if you are interested in any outdoor activities surrounding kickoff!



As a cold front arrives late week, we see precipitation chances go up. Temperatures will not differ considerably at that point.



New Orleans’ forecast for next Friday includes rain in front of yet another low pressure system.



Anticipate a very low end, if any, severe weather threat as only showers or brief thunderstorms look probable. This is something we’ll be watching closely for forecast details potentially changing as far as timing, intensity, etcetera!



Keep up, updates stay available during WGNO’s upcoming 10 P.M. newscast tomorrow plus online on WGNO.com!

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/



Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/



Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season