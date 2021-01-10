10:30PM VIDEO FORECAST — Cold days ahead! Winter Storm Watch issued for north Louisiana.

Happy Saturday! It’s the perfect evening to light the fireplace & roast s’mores! Light freeze expected north of Lake Pontchartrain.

No pipe issues, but protect pets & plants. Make sure pets have a warm place to sleep!

❄️NORTH-CENTRAL LOUISIANA❄️ — Take some pictures for your neighbors down south Sunday night-Monday morning! High-res forecast models showcase 1-3” of accumulation from north of Alexandria towards Natchitoches/Ruston possible with isolated hot spots of 4-6+” possible.

Models may be slightly overdoing snow amounts due to mixture with sleet. Expect travel issues Sunday night-Monday morning. Please be careful!

South Louisiana 😢 — We’re looking a bit too warm this go around. A few sleet pellets & flurries not out of the question for areas north of I-12. No accumulation expected.

Saturday

41° / 39°
Clear
Clear 0% 41° 39°

Sunday

49° / 42°
Cloudy
Cloudy 11% 49° 42°

Monday

48° / 39°
AM Showers
AM Showers 75% 48° 39°

Tuesday

51° / 41°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 9% 51° 41°

Wednesday

54° / 42°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 54° 42°

Thursday

62° / 50°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 62° 50°

Friday

62° / 42°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 18% 62° 42°

41°

11 PM
Clear
1%
41°

40°

12 AM
Clear
1%
40°

40°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
1%
40°

40°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
40°

40°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
40°

40°

4 AM
Cloudy
2%
40°

40°

5 AM
Cloudy
2%
40°

40°

6 AM
Cloudy
4%
40°

40°

7 AM
Cloudy
4%
40°

40°

8 AM
Cloudy
11%
40°

41°

9 AM
Cloudy
10%
41°

42°

10 AM
Cloudy
8%
42°

44°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
44°

46°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
46°

47°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
47°

47°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
47°

48°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
48°

48°

4 PM
Cloudy
5%
48°

48°

5 PM
Cloudy
6%
48°

48°

6 PM
Cloudy
11%
48°

48°

7 PM
Cloudy
13%
48°

48°

8 PM
Cloudy
17%
48°

48°

9 PM
Showers
49%
48°

48°

10 PM
Rain
86%
48°

