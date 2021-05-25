10:30PM Tuesday: Warm-up on the way for Wednesday!

Happy Tuesday! Once again, the forecast for today across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana wass a continuation on yesterday’s stunning weather we enjoyed!

Afternoon highs were, area-wide, reaching the 80s. Overnight, over both Northshore and Southshore locations, expect totally 60s on the Northshore but 60s-70s on the Southshore!

Late tonight to early Wednesday, there’s the chance for less clouds and an increase in sunshine as your week progresses. Rain chances will be tough to come by, so we can finally dry out after this unusually rainy Spring but an isolated afternoon shower cannot be ruled out completely.

Of course, this is going to mean temperatures rise into the upper 80s, near 90 degrees! Good news for forecast locations dealing with coastal flooding. Mid-week, we should finally see that overall threat diminish as wind calms plus water levels subside.

Enjoy this sunshine and keep up as more information on WGNO.com will be available the whole day today. Catch us live during Good Morning New Orleans starting at 4:30 a.m.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

76° / 71°
Fair
Fair 0% 76° 71°

Wednesday

85° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 13% 85° 72°

Thursday

86° / 73°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 12% 86° 73°

Friday

86° / 74°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 86° 74°

Saturday

81° / 70°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 49% 81° 70°

Sunday

82° / 70°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 17% 82° 70°

Monday

84° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 84° 72°

