10:30PM Tuesday: Warm and breezy for a while!

Weather

The very warm pattern will continue this week and through the weekend. Look for Wednesday afternoon to be mostly in the upper 70s across the area.

The exception will likely be areas closer to the coast as a strong southeast wind continues. We will be seeing winds around 15 again through the day.

Look for highs around 80 Thursday through Sunday. Right now it does not look like we will see much if any rain through the week.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

62° / 62°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 62° 62°

Wednesday

78° / 63°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 78° 63°

Thursday

79° / 64°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 79° 64°

Friday

77° / 61°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 12% 77° 61°

Saturday

76° / 63°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 12% 76° 63°

Sunday

78° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 78° 65°

Monday

75° / 60°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 48% 75° 60°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

62°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
62°

63°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
63°

63°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
63°

63°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
63°

63°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
63°

63°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
63°

63°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
63°

64°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
64°

66°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
66°

69°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
69°

72°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
72°

74°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
74°

75°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
75°

74°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
74°

77°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
77°

75°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
75°

75°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
75°

72°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
72°

70°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
8%
70°

69°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
69°

69°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
69°

68°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
68°

67°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
67°

66°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
66°

Interactive Radar

