10:30PM Tuesday: Warm and breezy for a while!

The very warm pattern will continue this week and through the weekend. Look for Wednesday afternoon to be mostly in the upper 70s across the area.

The exception will likely be areas closer to the coast as a strong southeast wind continues. We will be seeing winds around 15 again through the day.

Look for highs around 80 Thursday through Sunday. Right now it does not look like we will see much if any rain through the week.

