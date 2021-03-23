10:30PM Tuesday: Rain slow to taper off overnight

Locally heavy rain will continue across southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi for the next several hours before tapering off later tonight and tomorrow morning.

The Futurecast shows the heaviest activity moving offshore around sunrise. The issue will be the front is still around the area and more rounds of heavy rain will be possible through Thursday. Likely the activity on Wednesday will be more scattered and not lasting near as long.

We could still see several inches of rain though through Thursday evening before the next front completely clears out the area. The heaviest additional amounts will likely be on the south shore and southern Mississippi.

Look for low to mid 70s Wednesday and then highs near 80 on Thursday.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

62° / 61°
Rain
Rain 0% 62° 61°

Wednesday

71° / 69°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 96% 71° 69°

Thursday

79° / 65°
PM Thunderstorms/Wind
PM Thunderstorms/Wind 56% 79° 65°

Friday

78° / 71°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 17% 78° 71°

Saturday

83° / 71°
Cloudy
Cloudy 23% 83° 71°

Sunday

77° / 58°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 38% 77° 58°

Monday

71° / 61°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 71° 61°

